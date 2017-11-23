Principal Electrical Engineer

Company Wood

* Electrical discipline expert for international codes and standards and their application* High level of competency with respect to system studies, protection and control schemes* Ability to engineer safe and reliable distribution system design to Company / Client practices* Strong understanding of plant design and equipment layout* Plan and manage electrical work scope* Liaise with clients on technical matters* Coordinate with suppliers via the procurement team, approve supplier documentation, perform FATs* Provide office based construction and commissioning support* Facilitate work share project execution with our associated offices* Provide technical support and prepare Technical Work Practices (TWPs) and Standards* Provide developmental guidance and mentoring to others* Carry out technical cold eyes reviews and audits* Ensure that the results of development work and experience on projects are fully utilised within the Discipline (lessons learnt)

* A degree in Electrical Engineering, or related subject* CEng MIET* Significant experience, including some refinery experience* Knowledge of Shell DEPs* A proven track record in the following project phases: Detailed Engineering (EPC) and PMC* Computer literate with excellent written and verbal communication skills

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.

