Company Progressive GE

Location Austin

About the Role:

): 1: 6-12 months (possibility of extension/ direct hire): Austin, TX8 hour shifts 5 days a week: Hourly rate + overtime when applicable (anything over 40 hours in a workweek)

Responsibilities:

* Review weekly project reports to ensure adequate actions to mitigate risks, issues, and exploit opportunities.* Ensure project execution plans are comprehensive, current, and fit for purpose.* Assure schedule and milestone updates properly reflect work performed and forecast remaining activities correctly* Develop and maintain portfolio risk register* Assist development of specific project tools, including work process maps, procedures, forms, templates, agendas and checklists* Support cost forecasting, validation of spend, and analysis for accruals.* Coach adherence with company and group standards, requirements, processes, and initiatives

Requirements:

* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering.* 7 years experience in Project Management* 7 years experience in Capital Projects in the Hydrocarbons/ O&G/ Petrochemicals industries* 5 years experience overseeing or direct management of third party engineering.* Field experience is highly preferred* Excellent communication skills* Highly analytical and strong problem solving skills. Able to assess risks and articulate root causes.* Able to multitask, shift priorities* Strong working capability in MS Excel, Visio, Powerpoint* CPM planning experience highly preferred* Organized, independent, results oriented

