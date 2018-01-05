Company Progressive GE

Location Bristol,City of Bristol,England

About the Role:

I am looking for a PM for a contract role to work for a large worldwide Utilities Company deliver a IoT project to their end client, the skills they are looking for are:-

* PRINCE 2 qualified* Software Delivery / Implementation Experience* Good customer facing experience* Good communication skills* Good understanding of technical software development* Utilities background (desirable)

If you are interested in the role or have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com

Progressive Recruitment, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP | Registered office | 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, United Kingdom | Partnership Number | OC387148 England and Wales

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category IT Project Manager Jobs,Systems Integration Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now