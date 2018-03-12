Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job title: Plater

Ref No: 2018-10731

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Repsol - Claymore

Duration: 12 Months



Key aims and objectives:

* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the plating/structural workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.

* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / job card instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches

* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.

* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.

* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.



All candidates should hold the following Qualifications & certification:

* 4 Year Apprenticeship or Level 2 NVQ equivalent

* City and Guilds (C&G) Steelwork / Shipbuilding Craft and / or NVQ Level 3 in related trade.

* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical

* WorleyParsons mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc



Ideally, candidates will also have the following certification:

* Slinging & Lifting

* Manual Handling

* I.S.S.O.W



Ideally, candidates will also have the following experience:

* Demonstrable experience post plating apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience, with demonstrable offshore experience in a plating role and general slinging and lifting experience highly desirable.

Competencies:

* Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English

* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times.

* Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Plater as defined in associated job specification

* Can demonstrate the ability to read/understand and implement procedures/specifications/drawings/sketches/etc.

Job Type Contract

Category Trade Jobs

Sub_Category Plater Jobs

Salary

