About the Role:
Job title: Plater
Ref No: 9163
Location: Billingham
Project: CF Fertilisers
Duration: x1 DAY (12 + hours)
Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in. www.woodplc.com
Wood. is currently recruiting x2 Platers.
Purpose / Role
* To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent plating construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures.
* To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.
* To ensure all that all workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment
Prime responsibilities and duties
* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the plating/structural workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.
* Follow the schedule communicated by the supervisor.
* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches
* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.
* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner (offshore only)
* Apply for relevant permits to work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner (onshore only)
* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.
Qualifications/Training
Essential:
* 4 Year Appreticeship or Level 2 NVQ equivalent.
* City and Guilds (C&G) Steelwork / Shipbuilding Craft and / or NVQ Level 3 in related trade.
* CCNSG safety passport.
* Amec Foster Wheeler mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc.
* Abrasive Wheels.
* Working at Height/Harness training.
* Demonstrable experience post plating apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience.