Wood. is currently recruiting x2 Platers.

Purpose / Role

* To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent plating construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures.* To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.* To ensure all that all workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the plating/structural workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.* Follow the schedule communicated by the supervisor.* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner (offshore only)* Apply for relevant permits to work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner (onshore only)* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.



Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* 4 Year Appreticeship or Level 2 NVQ equivalent.* City and Guilds (C&G) Steelwork / Shipbuilding Craft and / or NVQ Level 3 in related trade.* CCNSG safety passport.* Amec Foster Wheeler mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc.* Abrasive Wheels.* Working at Height/Harness training.* Demonstrable experience post plating apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience.