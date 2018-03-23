Plant Manufacturing Manager

Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

Job Title - Manufacturing Plant Manager

Contract - Permanent

Salary - $100K + Bonus

Location - Carrolton, TX



Manufacturing Plant Manager

Leads/guides the day-to-day activities of a regional machine shop.

Key Responsibilities

* Responsible for maintaining production schedule and attaining effective resource utilization.

* Maintains quality compliance for products and other regulatory requirements relative to the country of operation.

* Coordinates planning with Region personnel.

* Maintains ability to provide quick response to region.

* Plans staffing requirements for assigned facility, provides training and development for personnel, performs salary administration, and develops team environment structures to support operation.

* Develops procedures to control processes and product quality, plans capacity to meet demands, and communicates mutual requirements with manufacturing and region for products manufactured in facility.

* Provides supervision for direct and dual report functions such as Manufacturing Engineering, Quality, etc.

Minimum Qualifications

* High school diploma or equivalent.

* 5 years direct manufacturing or related experience.

Preferred Qualifications

At least 5 years of experience managing a machine shop or similar shop that offers services/products to customers.

Knowledge of basic machining capabilities and best practices

Previous experience managing cost center spend between $1 and $10 million a year

Experience with capital project purchases and capital project implementation

Experience managing a mixed team of over 40 personnel

General experience with basic SAP operations

Experience communicating with senior level management

Understanding of Lean methodology and experience implementing practices

Progressive approach to HSE - strong examples of safety leadership

Proven ability to collaborate to reach a desired outcome

