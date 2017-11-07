Plant Engineer - Switzerland - January Start

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Switzerland,Europe

About the Role:

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.

A global Biotech client of mine is currently looking for a Responsible Engineer to join them on a contract basis at their site in Switzerland for a capital project set to begin in January 2018.

Main Responsibilities:

* Collect the Voice of customers as an input for design* Define the strategy and the scope of outsourced services (maintenance contract for equipment / automation related services)* Create/update the technical documentation and procedure to support the 24/7 operations of the systems (including work instructions, preventive maintenance activities, critical spare parts)* Support the Maintenance team and the other responsible engineers for investigation and resolution of issues, - Supervise sub-contractors activities during change implementation* Provide the technical expertise during start-up of the equipment (set the engineering parameters, fine tuning of the regulation), assisting the equipment supplier* Lead the assessment of the instruments, providing their criticality, process/calibration range and tolerance* Support the commissioning and qualification phases, participating at walk downs and following punch list closure acting as technical expert during the test failures' investigation and root cause analysis* Review the completeness check and accept the hand-over of the systems.* Provide engineering support during the project and the start of the operations activities of the following systems:* HVAC for cleanrooms (ISO 8 and 7, Controlled Non Classified), cold rooms, weigh boots, environmental chamber* Laminar flow hoods, biosafety cabinets* Autoclaves, glass washers and washing machines, - incubators

Key Requirements:

* Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering* At least 5 years' experience working as a Maintenance Engineer/Project Engineer in Building and Industrial Manufacturing activities.* Experience in pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) during projects and operations phases.* Minimum 5years' experience in the following systems (commissioning, qualification, turn into operations, maintenance):* HVAC for cleanrooms and coldrooms (including knowledge and use of the Building Management System)* Biosafety cabinets & laminar flow* Incubators* Autoclaves/steam sterilizing* GMP washing systems* Fluent in English* Good basic knowledge of German

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 12 Months

Location: Switzerland

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

Start Date: January 2018

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please get in touch ASAP with an up to date CV to discuss setting up an interview.

Please feel free to pass this on, as always, recommendations are always much appreciated.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Building Services / HVAC Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now