Planning & Scheduling Manager

Company Fircroft

Location Peterhead,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

The Role:

The Client operates on a 24 hour, 7 days a week basis, across a diverse range of low and high hazard industries including power, gas, fuel storage & also in energy trading. The group is continually expanding, providing operations, maintenance and management services and solutions throughout the UK and services to other global businesses and has experience in areas such as the Middle East, Europe and South America.

The Opportunity

Manage the planning function and deliver a quality planning service contributing to the safe, reliable and compliant operation of the St Fergus asset. Drive continuous improvement of safety, reliability and efficiency through development and implementation of robust and fit-for-purpose planning procedures, processes, tools and reporting across all levels of the Client's Organisation. Manage and lead the planning team consisting of an IAP Planner, Site Scheduler and CMMS Coordinator.

Minimum Requirements:

HNC/HND or equivalent in a related field such as:

* Engineering

* Business Administration

* Project Management

Experience in a Senior Planning role within the oil and gas industry. Managing a team of planners, schedulers and CMMS Coordinators.



Knowledge and understanding of;

* Operations

* Maintenance

* Engineering

* Projects



Working knowledge and experience of using a Planning and Integration Software

Knowledge and experience of using a CMMS system.

Microsoft Office Package (including)

* Excel

* Word

* PowerPoint



Job Type Permanent

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Project Management Jobs

Salary £60000 to £70000 Per year

