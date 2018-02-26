Company Fircroft

Location Paris-l'Hôpital

About the Role:

The Role:

We are looking for a Senior Planning & Reporting Engineer for working on the SPS & SURF package of a major Offshore project.



Your activities will:

To adopt and demonstrate an exemplary behavior with regard to HSSE and to implement and control HSSE rules and requirements within his area of responsibility

To have knowledge, for application, of Company Rules and Specifications (CR's/GS's), Corporate, Company and Project procedures related his domain of activities

To liaise and coordinate with the Project Control team, and specifically with the Project Planning Leader, from whom he/she shall comply with rules and requirements.

To define (and update as necessary), in liaison with the Project Planning Leader, suitable Work Breakdown Structures complying with Project needs in terms of progress control, cost control and reporting, for all phases of the Project.

To define (and update as necessary), in liaison with the Project Reporting Leader, suitable Weekly and Monthly Report structures complying with Project needs and to develop and issue accordingly detailed and accurate SPS and SURF Package Weekly and Monthly Reports and any other report (close out report, clash analysis report, productivity report and etc.) as requested.

To participate to the development, update and revision, for the SPS and SURF Package part, of the Overall Project Schedules as required by Project Planning Leader, and to provide analyses and simulations of new schedules also as required.

To control implementation of SPS and SURF Package Contractors' procedures and schedules, scheduling and progress control methodology, to monitor SPS and SURF Package Contractors' execution schedules, to check and verify SPS and SURF Package Contractors' progress measurement and progress reports.

To liaise actively with the Package Managers and Deputies, as well as, in general, with all SPS and SURF Specialists, Discipline Leaders, and Company Site Representatives for all scheduling and progress measurement related activities.

As a general manner, to provide assistance to the SPS and SURF Package Managers for all matters related to SPS and SURF Package scheduling and progress reporting and general reporting.

To timely report to the SPS and SURF package managers, highlighting progress and encountered areas of concern.

To ensure and impose strict confidentiality for all the scheduling and progress measurement related documentation produced (whatever its support).

To gather 'lessons learnt' about packages matters and prepare feedback.

To prepare minutes of meetings and key messages regarding scheduling and progress, for weekly and monthly meetings

To participate in schedule risk analysis exercises

To set up and manage Time-distance diagram and schedule (Chemin de fer)



The Company:

Qualification : Engineering degree or equivalent

Professional Experience (years): 8-10

Experience in similar position (years): 5-7 in SURF projects

Languages : English mandatory, French is a plus.

Good communication and negotiations with Contractors and Suppliers are required with frequent participation to technical workshops and committees.

Base location: SURF Contractor's offices (not yet known) - Paris area.

Mission: YES - Worldwide / Occasional missions if required.



Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

