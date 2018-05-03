Planning Enginner

Company NES Global Talent

You must be a Western expat due to visa restrictions.- Must have Operator Experience (Shell, Exxon, BP, Chevron)- You will be responsible for the delivery and maintenance of standard, consistent and realistic project plans reflecting the assessed risk parameters for each project.- Engineering Degree and/or Certification as a Planning Engineer or equivalent experience.- Minimum of 10 years industry experience in planning positions in the Oil & Gas industry.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.