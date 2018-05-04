Planning Engineer

Company Fircroft

Qualifications: Degree/Diploma or equivalent.

* Oil & Gas Industry Experience including Planning on execution of upstream and downstream projects

* Experience in resource loadings, constraints and schedule optimisation.

* A working knowledge of Primavera (P6) is essential.

* Expert use of MS Office packages (specifically excel).

* The ability to work within a multi-disciplinary matrix team is essential

* Be able to operate in the external environment, with various Assets, contractors and co-venturers

* A broad technical understanding and commercial sense

* Strong communication and influencing skills

* Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

* Demonstrable experience with project management techniques, tools and practices



