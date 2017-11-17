Planning Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Singapore

About the Role:

The Role:

1. Analyze and comment schedule provided by subcontractors



2. Issue progress and reports in line with project requirements, maintaining accuracy of the data



3. Prepare and update detailed construction schedules with Construction team, monitor critical activities



REQUIRED WORKING SKILLS



1. Advanced knowledge of Primavera P6 software



2. Advanced knowledge in Microsoft office tools



3. Experience of O&G EPC projects (preferably on FPSO projects)



4. Database management knowledge



5. Good communication skills





THIS IS A CONTRACT ROLE FOR 6 MONTHS. LOCALS OR RESIDENTS PREFERRED DUE TO VISA RESTRICTIONS



The Company:

Our client is a large, international and one of the best balanced turnkey contractors in the oil & gas industry



About Fircroft:

Job Type Permanent

Category Operations Jobs

