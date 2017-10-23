About the Role:
The Role:
Reporting directly to the Planning Team Lead this is a great opportunity to join the onshore planning team at Perenco UK. The Planning & Delivery support team member will be responsible for ensuring that all work scopes are ready for execution within the 2 week window for our Offshore Operations. The successful individual will liaise closely with both onshore and offshore team members and provide a crucial link to operational planning.
Key responsibilities include:
? Complete plan progress and ATS updates from the weekend
? Update plan inclusive of progress and rescheduling of activities within the active window
? ATS editor for all core crew details/rota changes, vendor details and mobilisation dates
? Collation of core crew maintenance work schedules
? Tracking materials ensuring availability and readiness for shipment
? Resolve slippage issues in the plan in conjunction with the relevant Asset Planner
? Liaison with other departments and offshore management to ensure efficiency in delivering Asset plans
? Attendance offshore as and when requested
? Attendance at fortnightly Asset Planning Meeting
Personal Qualities
? Independent and resourceful
? Excellent communication skills
? Flexible attitude to work
? Team Player
? Analytical
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Qualifications/Experience
? Proven experience of planning/scheduling using Primavera P6
? Accurate and methodical work ethic
? Excellent organisation and coordination skills
? Oil & Gas experience
? BOSIET & MIST certified
? Familiarity with Maximo maintenance system
