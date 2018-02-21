Planning and Scheduling Engineer lll

About the Role:
The Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS The Planning and Scheduling Engineer (PE) is responsible for the
Project Schedule and all aspects of the Progress Measurement System. This includes
day-to-day activities for the development, maintaining, monitoring, controlling and
integrating of the overall Project schedule including putting in place the progress
measurement system, verification and reporting. The PE reviews Contractor Schedules
for usefulness, logic, level of detail, input sources, timing, lines of communication, and
interfaces with other project elements and consistency with Current Control Estimate,
Work Breakdown Structure (WBS), and the Project Plan. The PE also establishes the
schedule requirements and frequencies of issue for all of the contractor schedule
deliverables. The PE strives for timely detection of trends and specifically deviations
from the plan. TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES * Provide overall project schedule,
progress measurement, and change management expertise - Ensures that the
schedule control & progress procedures are developed and executed by the
Contractor's to monitor its schedule control activities and progress reporting -
Coordinates, monitors, and assesses Contractor's efforts in project planning, progress
measurement and control * Reviews project changes to evaluate detail schedule
impact; responsible for quantifying and incorporating the effect and impact of approved
changes in the overall schedule stewardship and reporting * Following alignment with
Planning Lead, advises Project Controls Lead and Project Team of any potential
schedule issues and when necessary, provides guidance on, corrective action and
measures to mitigate any adverse trends * Assists Planning Lead and Project Controls
Lead in developing and reviewing schedule corrective actions and recovery plans, and
verifies needed actions/plans are implemented * Monitors and appraises the
performance of the Contractor compared to agreed control plans in the areas of progress and schedule control - Reviews Contractor's project control procedures to
ensure that Company's and Contract requirements are met - Reviews and checks
Contractor's progress reports for accuracy of progress measurement and when
necessary, reviews and endorses claimed progress reported by Contractor - Reviews,
monitors and control the Contractor's schedules for all project activities for logic, level
of detail, interfaces, etc. (e.g., Level 3, Level 4, short-term look-ahead schedules) -
Analyzes schedule and progress trends reported by Contractor - Analyzes the planned
quantity metrics projections for all home office and site disciplines (e.g. Piping, Civil,
Electrical, etc.) and monitors actual metrics quantities completed against planned *
Supporting the Project Team with ongoing project schedule analysis, reporting, and
forecasting activities - Develop and document Schedules annual and multi-year, and
ensuring that these products reflect the approved project design/execution scope -
Analyze schedule trends, develop and review schedule forecasts - Monitor and report
on schedule implications of changes - Prepares and compiles weekly and monthly
Reports (schedule & progress) as required. - Participate in developing Contract Control
Schedules and Milestones - Participate in contract bid evaluations (as required) -
Responds to ad hoc requests from Project Management Team (PMT) related to Project
Controls/Reporting - Participates in gathering and recording Lessons Learned for the
project that relate to progress and schedule areas * Maintain regular contact with
project teams and with the Functional Organization - Maintain close liaison with
planning engineers in the project teams - Provide direction and feedback to Project
planning and control engineers on schedule aspects of the project * Drives and
promotes capital efficiency in Project Services and on stewarded projects SKILLS AND
QUALIFICATIONS * Bachelors of Science Degree in Engineering, Engineering
Technology or Construction Management * Project controls experience focused on
planning and schedule control Technical discipline certifications commensurate with
work experience * Willing to work overseas in a team environment * Willing to relocate
to required project site * Strong Influencing, Consulting, Mentoring, Analytical, and
Computing skills * Adaptability to changing priorities * Strong interpersonal and
communication skills * Ability to multitask and respond quickly to urgent analysis
requests This is a level 3 position: At least 20 years of related experience is required
