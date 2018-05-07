Company Orion Group

Location Denver City

About the Role:

Our client, a leading oil & gas exploration & production company, are looking to expand their planning & scheduling team.

Job Summary:

This position will be part of the Development Planning & Execution team within an E&P Asset Team. The Planner / Scheduler will be responsible for providing schedule support/analysis to their asset team at project and program. The ideal candidate will have strong scheduling skills and ideally have Project Controls experience in both cost and planning.



Duties and Responsibilities:

* Prepare and administer all aspects of project / program planning and controls including change management and trending.* Prepare and administer schedule components associated with assigned areas of responsibility* Lead program / project planning and schedule review meetings with stakeholders (engineers, geologist, land, field and operations staff)* Perform and communicate analysis to understand activity criticality, acceleration opportunities, and constraints* Schedule activities in a multiple constraint environment where sequence is often driven by resource availability, operational constraints, and priority instead of logic* Identification of scheduling constraints and development of solutions to model those constraints in order to improve schedule forecasting* Use schedule and associated resource demand to help forecast capital cost and contractor demand.* Work with team to optimize the field schedule* Identify & maintain Key Performance Metrics (KPIs) relative to schedule and cycle time. Develop and maintain scorecard to communicate KPIs to management team* Participate in process map efforts including developing process maps of their own work. Identifying and implementing process improvements where applicable* Communicate schedules and key metrics to E&P & Midstream teams, external stakeholders, and contractors* Document and maintain work processes and tools* Collaborate with colleagues in other business units to share developments and bring back best practices* Other duties as needed

Required Qualifications:

* 5+ years Project Controls Experience* Primavera P6 experience in Oil & Gas development, Engineering and / or Construction environment* Extensive experience with MS Excel* Experience with MS Access a plus* Extensive experience integrating schedules and projects controls tools using database applications* Excellent communication skills* Team player* Ability to work and adapt in a fast paced, rapidly changing environment.

Preferred Qualifications:

* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Business, Management, IT, Construction, or related subject* Proficient in creating MS Excel macros, advanced MS Access processes or VBA programs* Advanced Primavera P6 knowledge including experience in resource planning* Experience with program scheduling & management* Experience with upstream onshore oil & gas horizontal development programs a plus

