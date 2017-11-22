Company Wood

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for a Planner / Scheduler with extensive experience in the Oil and Gas Petrochemical industry.

Wood Group has been selected to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah, and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Responsible for the development and delivery of the resource loaded, robust baseline project schedules* Produce of all project plans and associated documents ("S" curves, Histograms, tabulated man hour / progress data)* Prepare the required weekly and monthly progress reports for the project* Provide analysis of the progress and schedule performance including productivity and critical path* Provide the Project Team with the relevant planning and reporting information* Ensure that all services and deliverables conform to Company, Client and Project QA Plan, policies, requirements and standards* Ensure that, at all times, the project team are fully aware of:* the Project targets* the current status* exceptions to plan* required remedial action* Provide forecast for recovery to the plan where required* Promote good working relationship within the Project Controls Teams and other project departments and client representatives* Ensure all planning work is carried out in compliance with Corporate and Project specific procedures* Liaise with the project team and planners to resolve conflicts* Carry out planning team competency assessment and development* Commit and promote Amec Foster Wheeler's values and ensuring the realization of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree in Engineering or equivalent* Minimum of 10 years' experience within a similar Engineering Company environment* Level 5 QCF in Planning / Project Controls* Member of a Professional Institution* Previous Planning experience, responsible for a large sized project or large sized-sub-element of a major project* Previous experience in controlling, directing, supervising and managing the day to day activities of a planning team* Able to communicate with all levels up to top management* Demonstrates excellent leadership skills* Capable of setting up, managing and motivating a team to deliver the planning objectives and achieving targets / milestones* IT / Computer Literacy, in particular, Primavera P6 102, Primavera P6 106 and Microsoft Excel* Understands and applies planning theory, process, and best practices* Capable of communicating with project groups and third parties to agreed standards, systems, processes to meet the project and client requirements* Capable of managing and coordinated approach to resolving procedural issues in a timely manner* Capable of the development and maintaining of performance targets

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Management / Control Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

Apply Apply Now