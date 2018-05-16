Company WorleyParsons

Location Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons are looking for a Planning Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Westhill on a full-time, permanent basis.

Role Overview

You will join the Project Controls function which provides Project Control services on projects to include planning, cost control, document control and estimating. Project controls is involved in all stages of the project life cycle including Concept, FEED and the EPC phases subject to scope of requirements. To assist with providing these services, the Project Controls team utilises an in-house integrated project management system interfaced with proprietary systems where appropriate.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* To be responsible for the development, maintenance and monitoring of schedule and associated documents* Prepare and maintain schedule for either a small sized project or a small sized sub-element of a major project* Assist in the establishment and maintenance of the project planning system and procedures* Delivery of appropriately detailed robust schedule for either a small sized sub-element of a major project* Maintain above schedule and report any variances or issues related to them* To carry out all works in compliance with corporate and Project specific procedures* To guide and advertise the more junior members of the planning team on planning issues* IT/Computer Literacy in particular Primavera P6 and Microsoft Excel* Demonstrates enthusiasm, initiative and drive* Communicates effectively with others adjusting style content to the audience* Provides support and training to other members of staff* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

Essential Qualifications:

* HNC or equivalent

Desirable Qualifications:

* Degree* Level 3 QCF in Planning/Project Controls* Primavera P6 102* Previous Planning Experience, responsible for a small sized sub-element of a major project* Working Knowledge of the offshore oil and gas industry or downstream petrochemical industry* Knowledge of various electronic project controls applications

