Company Orion Group

Location Houston

About the Role:

Our client are a leading, expert construction claims consultancy and due to new projects are looking for an Entry Level Planner to join and support their Houston office.

We are looking for someone who has strong analytical skills enabling them to support the Project Manager in the review and analysis of existing schedules in order to provide reports and solutions moving forward. Other responsibilities will include (but not limited to,) assistance of new schedules, administration, analysis and reporting.

The ideal candidate:

* Bachelors Degree in relevant disciplines or 1-3 years experience in relevant role.* Strong interpersonal skills* Team player* Strong analytical skills* Advanced excel skills

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Planning Jobs

Salary £55000 to £60000 Per year

Apply Apply Now