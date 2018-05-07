Piping & Structural Construction Engineer

Company WorleyParsons

Location Stockton-on-Tees,Durham,England

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting a Senior Structural Construction Engineer in Stockton on a contract basis for 6 months. Rotational travel to Lagos, Nigeria will be required.

Role Overview

You will join our Construction Management Team of highly experienced and competent construction personnel who manage and facilitate construction teams, materials, tools, plant and equipment. We execute established 'best practice' construction working practices, procedures and systems, supporting safe and effective execution of Brownfield and Asset Management projects both onshore and offshore. Input into design ensuring implementation of construction best practice and development of optimum, sequenced build philosophies in support of schedule and cost reduction Management and execution of offshore hook up of new facilities and extensive offshore modification work scopes (Brownfield). In addition, the provision of construction management services globally, to manage third party construction and fabrication facilities on behalf of clients.

Responsibilities

* Ensure that constructability is inherent within the design by being involved at the early stage of work scope and work pack compilation/development in accordance with company and project policies and procedures* Preparation of work packs including TRA's, JMS, materials, peer reviews, HAZIDS, Envid's, COSHH, testing requirement, specialist tools and equipment, also identify specialists/vendors to perform identified tasks* Develop work scope estimates and register changes with supporting documentation.* Compile, review and develop work packs in accordance with the implementation process, associated standards, specifications and procedures* Conduct offshore surveys with design team* Address installation queries and revert with solutions* Check completed work packs prior to handover, raise punch lists if appropriate. Manage/action accordingly* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* HNC in associated discipline background* Significant experience in similar role plus recognised discipline trade qualifications* Demonstrate experience in similar role with a proven background of delivery* Conversant with the work pack process, including familiarity with TRA, Peer Reviews, HAZID's/ENVID's, COSHH processes* Experienced in the production of detailed and accurate reports, technical queries, material requisitions and all other work pack related documents* Delivery focused and committed to achievement of project goals* Desire to learn and develop* Open to innovation

