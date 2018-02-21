Piping General Foreman

Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Purpose / Role

To provide safe and effective supervision in line with Company Procedures ensuring that the workscope is completed in line with the Project and schedule requirements.

Key Aims and Objectives

* To co-ordinate and supervise foremen/ labour* To ensure safety procedures are adhered to* To ensure the highest quality of workmanship

Prime Responsibilities and Duties

* Plan & control work activities* Supervise team* Maintain records* Deliver Tool Box Talks* Conduct Meetings* Manage resources* Ensure PTW system adhered to* Ensure time writing for discipline teams is accurate and completed on time* Ensure all systems are built as detailed in the workpacks* Ensure job cards are completed and accurate progress reported* Completion of probationary evaluations and assessments in accordance with WorleyParsons' competency assurance system, CDCA.

Allied Occasional Duties

* Participate and contribute to WorleyParsons Emergency Response process and procedure.* Participate and contribute to WorleyParsons Emergency development and training programmes.

Key Internal Interfaces

* Construction Manager* Construction Superintendent* Project Engineers* Discipline Engineers

Key External Interfaces

* Client management* Client supervision* WorleyParsons and Client Subcontractors* Vendors and Specialists

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical* 4-year apprenticeship or level 2 NVQ equivalent* ONC in an engineering discipline or City and Guilds in a related trade or an NVQ level 3 in a related trade* WorleyParsons' Mandatory Training, Induction/RA/Etc* Trade background

Desirable:

* S.S.O.W* COSHH* Management NVQ Level 3* TMJI10 & 11 (to be completed as post mobilisation on a 3-yearly refresher on a project specific basis)* Manual Handling* Assessor/verifier qualifications* Accident/Incident investigation

Experience

Essential:

* Demonstrable experience in the role of general foreman or similar supervisory role* Pipefitting background

Desirable:

* Demonstrable offshore experience

Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills

* English - basic essential* Ability to effectively manage resources* Ability to effectively supervise combined piping/mechanical/plating teams* Ability to lead the team* Ability to maintain records* Ability to ensure all systems are built as detailed in the construction workpacks* Time writing and keeping accurate records* Ability to manage jobcards and report accurate progress* Ability to work the plan* Ability to manage certification documentation.

Competencies - Generic

* Ability to supervise work activities* Ability to supervise the performance of teams* Ability to manage efficient use of resources* Possesses good leadership qualities* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times.* Possesses extensive trade and industry knowledge

Competencies - Technical

* Can demonstrate a high standard in execution and completion of tasks associated with the role of General Foreman as defined in the associated job specification* Can demonstrate the ability to read, interpret and implement procedures/specifications/drawings/sketches/etc* Can demonstrate the ability to deliver project work scopes to the required/specified project/industry standards.

Competencies - Project / Department Specific

To be completed by Project prior to requisitioning

Job Type Permanent

Category Trade Jobs

Sub_Category Welder / Fitter / Turner Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now