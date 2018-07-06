About the Role:
Job Title: Piping Foreman
Ref No: 2018-11388
Location: Barrow-In-Furness
Project: Spirit Energy
Duration: 5 Months
WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Piping Foreman for 5 months.
Qualifications/Training
Essential:
* 4 year apprenticeship or NVQ level 2 equivalent
* Amec mandatory training, induction, RA, etc.
* City and Guilds in plumbing, pipework fabrication and assembly or NVQ level 3 in associated trade
* CCNSG safety passport
Desirable:
* Manual Handling
* Assessor/verifier qualifications
* ISSOW
* ONC in an Engineering related subject
* TMJI10 & 11 (to be completed as post mobilisation on a 3 yearly refresher on a project specific basis)
*
Experience
Essential:
* Demonstrable experience as a pipe fitter
* Demonstrable experience in a supervisory/foreman position in a piping role
Desirable:
* Demonstrable experience as a piping foreman.
Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills
* Ability to communicate effectively with team members
* Demonstrable commitment to safety
* Flexibility, able to adapt and comply with Company/Client requirements.
* Ability to work with, interact with other disciplines
* Confident, ability to work on own initiative.
* Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment
* Has a desire to learn and develop within the role
Competencies - Generic
* Ability to supervise work activities
* Ability to demonstrate a high level of understanding of HSE safe working practises, procedures and their implementation
* Ability to supervise efficient use of resources
* Ability to maintain record keeping systems
* Safe working - commitment to safe working practices ensuring that all workscopes are completed in a safe manner at all times.
* Ability to deliver quality "toolbox talks"
Competencies - Technical
* Ability to read/understand procedures/specifications/drawings/etc in particular those pertaining to the piping workscope.
* Ability to complete the certification requirements as applicable to the piping workscope.