Company WorleyParsons

Location Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Scopus, part of WorleyParsons, is currently recruiting for a Piping Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen for a duration of 6 months.

Role Overview

You will join the Piping and Plant Layout Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Engineering positions involve the layout, material specification, stress analysis, requisition of piping bulk materials and comprehensive analysis of piping designs to ensure inherently safe systems. Design positions involve equipment modelling, piping layout and pipe support design within a 3D environment, including drafting and calculation of bulk quantities and weights.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Maintain required technical quality of work* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with the Change Control Process* Ensure, as far as practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with the agreed budget and schedule* Review, prepare, check and/or approve work output of discipline assigned personnel* Prepare estimates and schedules and assist in their review* Encourage and provide lateral learning within the project* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Experienced engineer with sound technical background and expertise* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs* Able to estimate man-hours and materials for delegated aspects of work* Experienced in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work* Competent in design safety/environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities for both self and subordinates

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Piping Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now