About the Role:

The Role:

Long-term contract opportunity to work in the nuclear sector. No nuclear experience is required but applicants should have experience in a highly regulated sector and in designing to ASME III codes.



Piping Engineer role overview:



*The Engineer is principally a hands-on design based role with a degree of team leadership within discipline

*Delivery of all discipline design and engineering to meet the requirements of the Concept Design Review & Preliminary Design Review Gate

*Engineers are the main interface between senior management and hands-on design

*Prepare supporting design calculations and specifications to substantiate design



Key responsibilities as a Piping Engineer:



*Development of designs to satisfy technical specifications, in liaison with client and project team

*Check standard design calculations of designers and other engineers within the team

*Actively contribute to design reviews, safety reviews (Risk Assessments and HAZOP's)

*Produce design documentation throughout the design process

*Ensure quality and delivery of design documentation throughout the design phases

*Compliance with safety and statutory regulations (e.g. CDM; CE etc)

*Develop cost effective technical solutions

*Design delivery in discipline specific area through conceptual; preliminary and detail design phases

*Normally manage a project involving a team of up to 3 engineering staff.

*Maybe responsible for managing project subcontracts

*Supervises support staff



The Company:

A leading international engineering, project management and services provider to the highly regulated nuclear, defence, oil & gas, and science & research industries.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Minimum HNC qualification or equivalent gained within a relevant area of the discipline

* >5 Years' experience in the role of design of process within a highly regulated industry e.g. defence, oil & gas, nuclear, pharmaceutical…

* Experience designing to ASME III standards e.g. producing layouts, caps, specs, materials etc.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Relevant degree and memberships

* Expertise in the nuclear industry

* Supervisory experience of design teams

* Experience in Inspection, Installation, Commissioning



