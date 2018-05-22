Piping Designer - Brussels, Belgium

Company Leap29

Piping Designer - Brussels, BelgiumStart Date: June and JulyDuration: 6-month renewable contractRate: € - Negotiable hourly rateLeap29 is currently working with a global business, offering great quality products to a diversified market throughout the world. Currently employing more than 20,000 people within 55 countries, our client has done over 100 years of business in the chemistry industry, making energy efficient products with their unique approach to science.They are now looking for a Piping Designer, to join their team on a contract basis. In return, you can expect to become a catalyst for change. You will have the opportunity to work alongside other professional such as yourself, inventing new substantive models using chemistry.The Piping Designer responsibilities include:·Extracting the pipe and line lists.·Extracting the isometrics.·Completing the basic design.·Reading the PFD's and P&IDs.·Checking the stress problems on the piping equipment.The Ideal Piping Designer will have the following:·6+ years of experience within piping design.·Experience using Plant 3D.·Experience drafting P&ID's.·Routing Experience.·Experience working on Petrochemical or Refinery projectsTo be considered for the Piping Designer role, please use the links provided to submit your application.To help Leap29 find you that perfect job, we need to store and process your personal information.That means that your details will be entered into Leap29's database and our consultants may contact you from time to time with relevant job opportunities.By applying you're confirm you're happy for us to do that!