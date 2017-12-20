Company Leap29

Location Antwerp, Belgium

About the Role:

Due to resource constraints, a client is looking for a Piping Designer who will deliver the Piping Design for the various projects using AutoCad plant 3D.



The candidate must have enough experience and autonomy to be able to:

• Understand the scope of piping design;

• Manage the associated piping workload/planning; and

• Report issues / needs.



Main activities expected from the Piping candidate:

• Conduct necessary fieldwork including walk downs of current systems, locate tie-ins and measuring;

• Perform with civil or structural to assure suitable flexibility and assist piping systems;

• Complete isometric drawings, pipe supports drawings, and piping layout as needed;

• Check piping design drawing of vendor shop;

• Review project parameters related to piping requirements;

• Develop preliminary & final Bills of Materials with respect to piping design;

• Interpret and administer various Pipe Material and options;

• Participate to project meetings and provide piping progress;

• Prepare package for piping installation (labor contracts); and

• Write specifications for special piping items inquiry and order.



It is a long-term contract based in Antwerp. Please feel free to apply if you areinterested on the link below.

