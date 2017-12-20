About the Role:
Due to resource constraints, a client is looking for a Piping Designer who will deliver the Piping Design for the various projects using AutoCad plant 3D.
The candidate must have enough experience and autonomy to be able to:
• Understand the scope of piping design;
• Manage the associated piping workload/planning; and
• Report issues / needs.
Main activities expected from the Piping candidate:
• Conduct necessary fieldwork including walk downs of current systems, locate tie-ins and measuring;
• Perform with civil or structural to assure suitable flexibility and assist piping systems;
• Complete isometric drawings, pipe supports drawings, and piping layout as needed;
• Check piping design drawing of vendor shop;
• Review project parameters related to piping requirements;
• Develop preliminary & final Bills of Materials with respect to piping design;
• Interpret and administer various Pipe Material and options;
• Participate to project meetings and provide piping progress;
• Prepare package for piping installation (labor contracts); and
• Write specifications for special piping items inquiry and order.
It is a long-term contract based in Antwerp.