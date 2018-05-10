Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Assists with gas pipeline operations, minor maintenance and assisting other personnel with their duties.

Takes readings, complete rounds, issues work permits and interfaces with support groups.

Proactively monitors pipeline and compressor performance, take appropriate action to maximize production

High School Diploma or GED

5-7 years of experience

Proficient in MS Office

Must have knowledge of upstream gas production processes and oilfield operations

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Pipeline Technician Jobs

Salary $37 to $37 Per hour

Job ID 642135

