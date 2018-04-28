Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

The Pipeline Project Manager



* Manage and report changes in customer expectations, scope, company risk, schedule, and/or project budgets;

* Lead the development of robust, risk managed inputs to the economic evaluation of the project, including: capital cost estimate, including appropriate allowances (risk, contingency and escalation);

* Manage project activities including budget, schedule and reporting functions in accordance with TransCanada's Project Delivery Standard;

* Maintain a high level of focus on health, safety and environment. Ensure safety within all project work;

* Ensure comprehensive safety standards are in place and being enforced;

* Ensure close and effective coordination with all internal stakeholder groups, including business development, system design, environment, regulatory, operations and engineering, legal and risk management;

* Ensure development of appropriate Project Execution Plan including strategies for both the development and implementation phases of the project;

* Collaborate with the project team and functional groups to develop and implement an engineering and procurement strategy for facility and pipeline projects;



