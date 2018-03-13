Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons are currently recruiting for Pipefitter for a 12 month fixed term contract.

The key elements of this position are to deliver a high quality, consistent and competent piping construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures. In addition to supporting overall delivery of company goals and schedule while performing all required tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications.

Key aims and objectives:



*Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the piping / assembly workscope is completed safely and to a high standard

*Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches

*Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team

*Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner

*Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner

*Participate and contribute to WorleyParsons Emergency Response procedure and process.

*Participate and contribute in WorleyParsons nationalisation/personnel development programmes

All candidates should hold the following Qualifications & certification:

*4 Year Apprenticeship or Level 2 NVQ equivalent

*City and Guilds (C&G) in Plumbing, Pipework Erection, Pipework Fabrication and / or NVQ Level 3 in related trade.

*BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical (offshore only)

*Safety passport if applicable on site (onshore only)

*WorleyParsons mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc.

*MJI10 Training, must be current i.e. within previous 12 months or current TMJI10



Ideally, candidates will also have the following certification:



*Slinging & Lifting

*Manual Handling

*I.S.S.O.W.

*TMJI10&11 (to be completed as post mobilisation training on a 3 yearly refresher)

Applicants should have the following experience:

Demonstrable experience post mechanical apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience



Ideally, candidates will also have the following experience:

*Demonstrable offshore/onshore (whatever applicable) experience in a pipe fitting role

*General slinging and lifting experience.

Competencies:

*Ability to communicate effectively with team members

*Demonstrate commitment to working safely at all times

*Flexible - able to comply with company and client requirements

*Ability to work with other team members/disciplines and in a multi-cultural environment

*Confident and with an ability to work unsupervised and work on own initiative

*Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English

*Demonstrates a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times

*Demonstrates a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Pipe Fitter as defined in associated job specification

*Demonstrates the ability to read/understand and implement procedures/specifications/drawings/sketches/etc.

Job Type Permanent

Category Trade Jobs

Sub_Category Pipefitter Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

