Pipe Stress Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

About the Role:My Client is an international engineering company who are actively searching a Pipe Stress Engineer to support on a FEED project and complete calculations
The Pipe Stress Engineer will be required to:
Use Ceasar II confidently
Previously worked on modification and revamp projects
Worked on Chemical/ Petrochemical projects
Previously worked in the Netherlands
Have a valid VCA certificate
Mobilizes with short notice to Rotterdam
Candidates with the above experiences will only be considered