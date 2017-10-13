Pipe Stress Engineer

Leap29
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard, Netherlands
Friday, October 13, 2017 - 9:33am

About the Role:

My Client is an international engineering company who are actively searching a Pipe Stress Engineer to support on a FEED project and complete calculations

The Pipe Stress Engineer will be required to:
Use Ceasar II confidently
Previously worked on modification and revamp projects
Worked on Chemical/ Petrochemical projects
Previously worked in the Netherlands
Have a valid VCA certificate
Mobilizes with short notice to Rotterdam

Candidates with the above experiences will only be considered

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Piping Jobs
618440