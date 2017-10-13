Company Leap29

Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard, Netherlands

About the Role:

My Client is an international engineering company who are actively searching a Pipe Stress Engineer to support on a FEED project and complete calculations



The Pipe Stress Engineer will be required to:

Use Ceasar II confidently

Previously worked on modification and revamp projects

Worked on Chemical/ Petrochemical projects

Previously worked in the Netherlands

Have a valid VCA certificate

Mobilizes with short notice to Rotterdam



Candidates with the above experiences will only be considered

