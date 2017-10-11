Petrophysicist - Ahmadi, Kuwait

Company Leap29

Location Kuwait,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Geoscience Engineer Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

Job ID 618370

My Client is an international Service company who specialize in Exploration and Production Oil and Gas projects. The Client is looking for a Petrophysicist to be based in Kuwait for a long term project. Due to new project, my client is looking to expand their team. The Petrophysicist will initially set up on a 3 month renewable contract.The Petrophysicist will be required to:-Experience with IOCs (Conoco, chevron ,shell, BP, etc.)-Experience in tight oil and unconventional reservoirs-Experience in carbonates mainly and sandstone reservoirs-Worked in a multidiscipline team-Experience in the development of complex reservoirs and fields that are newly transferred from exploration to development-Experience and hands on with Geolog software-Knowledgeable in rock physics-Prepares logging programs and conduct the interpretation of theses logs, does cross sections, saturation height function, selects the RDT points and its interpretation, collection of bottom hole samples.-Witnesses the logging jobs on the well site and coordinate for the jobs pre and post.-More than 15 years of relevant experienceThe Petrophysicist will be required to provide leadership for the standardization, conformance and consistency of petrophysical data and interpretation of subsurface data.The Petrophysicist is required to mobilise to Kuwait at short notice to start the project. Accommodation and economy flights will be provided. In addition a driver for local travel will be required by my client.