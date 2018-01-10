About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Petroleum Engineer, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Managing resource and reserves progression in accordance with Company standards.
Subsurface communications with partners
Reservoir performance management, long term production forecasting, option identification and resource progression
Communication of subsurface risk and uncertainty to enable informed Area decisions.
Integration with other functions, especially Ops, Commercial and Wells
Support of Area Development Planning processes, and responsible for subsurface inputs to this
Evaluating and communicating export impact of 3rd party activities
Qualifications/Experience
Degree in engineering
Extensive relevant industry experience
Understanding of classical reservoir engineering and application to gas fields
Experience of Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management
Experience of Resource Management
Experienced user of Mbal/Prosper/Gap and Nexus
Good written and verbal communication skills
Experience of interfacing with partners and Regulatory Authorities
Experience with gas field developments and production occasional offshore trips may be required
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917703
Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion
As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.