Permit Controller

About the Role:
WorleyParsons is recriuting 2x Permit Controllers to join our offshore Oil & Gas Delivery Operation on a short-term contract basis.
Role Overview
* To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent construction permit control service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures
* To support overall delivery of company goals and safety schedule
* To ensure that all Permit To Work (P.T.W.) workscope is actioned in a safe and controlled manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment
Key Responsibilities
* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the (P.T.W.) workscope is completed safely and to a high standard
* Ensure all (P.T.W.) workscopes are in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches
* Provide support to trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline Risk Assessment Team
* Ensure applicable Permit to Work (PTW) is in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner
* Ensure appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) is in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner
Role Requirements
Qualifications/Training
* 4 year apprenticeship or NVQ level 2 equivalent
* WorleyParsons Mandatory Training (Induction, risk awareness etc)
* Technical Qualification (NVQ / SVQ / C&G) in a appropriate trade background
* BOSIET / Approved Offshore Medical
* IT Literate (Excel / Word etc)
Experience
* Previous experience in a PTW issuer role
* ISSOW experience
* Demonstrable experience in a similar or supervisory role
* Demonstrable trade background
* Demonstrable understanding of the basic principles of PTW systems
* Demonstrable understanding of O&G related HSE practices / procedures