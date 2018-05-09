PDMS Piping Engineer- Rotterdam, Netherlands

Leap29
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard
Wednesday, May 9, 2018

About the Role:

My Client is a large international consultancy based in Rotterdam who specialise in working on Offshore oil and gas projects. Due to recent projects being awarded they are currently searching a Piping Engineer who is able to work with a Dutch Client. The Piping Engineer will be required to be Dutch speaking as all documentation is Dutch.

The Piping Engineer will be required to have:
Design and make calculations
Prepares specifications and estimates
Support Designers
8+ years experience in Piping engineering
Experience in leading a team
Experience with AutoCad, Plant 3D and PDMS
Interpret stress analysis
Dutch fluency

The Piping Engineer will be required for a 12 month renewable contract to be based in Rotterdam to start quickly
Contract
Engineering Jobs
Piping Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
642112