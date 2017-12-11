PDMS Administrator/Designer - Schiedam, The Netherlands

Leap29
Schiedam
Posted on Monday, December 11, 2017

About the Role:

Start Date: ASAP
Duration: 12-month renewable contract
Rate: Negotiable hourly rate €

Leap29 is currently working with a multidisciplinary engineering firm, based in the Schiedam area of the Netherlands who now require PDMS Administrator/Designer to join the team.
You will be working for various clients in the Oil & Gas and Renewable market for greenfield as well as brownfield projects from conceptual studies until detailed design. As a Piping Designer you are responsible for the design of piping systems using 3D design tools, such as PDMS and / or Plant4D. You have to be capable to read P&ID's, PFD's, piping lay-outs, equipment drawings and piping specifications to translate this info into a proper piping design.

Responsibilities:

·Manage, optimize and resource the Multi-Disciplinary PDMS system including all additional sub packages (Draft, Isodraft, Paragon, Lexicon, etc.).
·Prepare and check PDMS project setup requirements and specifications in order to realize optimal design work;
·Prepare and check design documents in execution phase of the project
·Conform legislation and regulations, technical requirements and specifications of the customer, in order to realize optimal design work.

Requirements:

·MTS+ level (or bachelor degree) in mechanical engineering or similar plus 5 years' experience as PDMS Piping Designer;
·Work experience 5+ years, in oil and gas or renewable industry;
·Working experience with tools like PDMS and AutoCAD is a must;
·Preferably experience with tools like: Plant4D and Tekla (Pipe Support design);
·Knowledge about piping components and standards, such as ASME and EN codes;
·VCA and Bosiet certificate (preferred);
·Site survey experience is preferred;
·English (written and verbal), preferably Dutch as well.

To be considered for the Lead Piping Engineer role, please submit your CV using the links provided

Contract
Designer Jobs
Piping Designer Jobs
€0 to €0 Per hour
Apply Now
626562