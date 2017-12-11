Company Leap29

Location Schiedam

About the Role:

PDMS Administrator/Designer - Schiedam, The Netherlands

Responsibilities:

Requirements:

Job Type Contract

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category Piping Designer Jobs

Salary €0 to €0 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 626562

Start Date: ASAPDuration: 12-month renewable contractRate: Negotiable hourly rate €Leap29 is currently working with a multidisciplinary engineering firm, based in the Schiedam area of the Netherlands who now require PDMS Administrator/Designer to join the team.You will be working for various clients in the Oil & Gas and Renewable market for greenfield as well as brownfield projects from conceptual studies until detailed design. As a Piping Designer you are responsible for the design of piping systems using 3D design tools, such as PDMS and / or Plant4D. You have to be capable to read P&ID's, PFD's, piping lay-outs, equipment drawings and piping specifications to translate this info into a proper piping design.·Manage, optimize and resource the Multi-Disciplinary PDMS system including all additional sub packages (Draft, Isodraft, Paragon, Lexicon, etc.).·Prepare and check PDMS project setup requirements and specifications in order to realize optimal design work;·Prepare and check design documents in execution phase of the project·Conform legislation and regulations, technical requirements and specifications of the customer, in order to realize optimal design work.·MTS+ level (or bachelor degree) in mechanical engineering or similar plus 5 years' experience as PDMS Piping Designer;·Work experience 5+ years, in oil and gas or renewable industry;·Working experience with tools like PDMS and AutoCAD is a must;·Preferably experience with tools like: Plant4D and Tekla (Pipe Support design);·Knowledge about piping components and standards, such as ASME and EN codes;·VCA and Bosiet certificate (preferred);·Site survey experience is preferred;·English (written and verbal), preferably Dutch as well.To be considered for the Lead Piping Engineer role, please submit your CV using the links provided