Part-Time Accountant/Assistant Accountant

About the Role:We are seeking an experienced Accountant for an immediate part-time contract with our city centre client. This is an initial 3 month contract with a good likelihood of extension and even potentially staff.
26 hours per week, worked over 4-5 days in Aberdeen's West End. Hours are flexible, eg around school drop off and pick up.
Candidates should have experience working as an Accountant, ideally have Project Cost and Accounting experience and it would be advantageous (though not essential) to have European Funding Application experience. Very strong Excel skills essential.
The position is supporting complex projects through the entire process from awareness of
opportunities, enquiries, proposal development, award,reporting, submitting claims and audits.
Main Duties
To support and manage a range of EU funded and other complex projects assigned by the Operations Manager,
ensuring that they are delivered to a high standard and in
accordance with defined processes and procedures.
To proactively manage the support of such projects
throughout their lifecycle, coordinating with all stakeholders as
appropriate to ensure a successful outcome.
To become a key point of contact for internal and external
consortium members on administrative matters pertaining to
European projects.
Develop and implement a sign off process to ensure that
project statements and reports produced by the department are
accurate and timely.
Ensure that relevant information is captured on a "real time"
basis in the appropriate data management system, and provide
regular reporting
To provide training within the department, and others on financial aspects of
project management.
As the Accountant, provide the necessary mentoring
and module assessments of any departmental staff undertaking
a financial qualification.