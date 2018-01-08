Part-Time Accountant/Assistant Accountant

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Accountant Jobs

Salary £15 to £15 Per hour

Job ID 628559

We are seeking an experienced Accountant for an immediate part-time contract with our city centre client. This is an initial 3 month contract with a good likelihood of extension and even potentially staff.26 hours per week, worked over 4-5 days in Aberdeen's West End. Hours are flexible, eg around school drop off and pick up.Candidates should have experience working as an Accountant, ideally have Project Cost and Accounting experience and it would be advantageous (though not essential) to have European Funding Application experience. Very strong Excel skills essential.The position is supporting complex projects through the entire process from awareness ofopportunities, enquiries, proposal development, award,reporting, submitting claims and audits.Main DutiesTo support and manage a range of EU funded and other complex projects assigned by the Operations Manager,ensuring that they are delivered to a high standard and inaccordance with defined processes and procedures.To proactively manage the support of such projectsthroughout their lifecycle, coordinating with all stakeholders asappropriate to ensure a successful outcome.To become a key point of contact for internal and externalconsortium members on administrative matters pertaining toEuropean projects.Develop and implement a sign off process to ensure thatproject statements and reports produced by the department areaccurate and timely.Ensure that relevant information is captured on a "real time"basis in the appropriate data management system, and provideregular reportingTo provide training within the department, and others on financial aspects ofproject management.As the Accountant, provide the necessary mentoringand module assessments of any departmental staff undertakinga financial qualification.