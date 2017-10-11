Part-Time Accountant/Accounts Assistant

Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Wednesday, October 11, 2017 - 9:11am

About the Role:

We are seeking an immediately available Part-Time Accountant (30 hours per week) that has experience of:

Preparing monthly management accounts - trial balance and P&L Accounts

Transactional Accounts such as processing & paying invoices and handling/banking cash.

We may look at splitting the two roles ie 15 hrs per week each

Likely start date 23rd October 2017 for an ongoing period.

Use of Sage Accounts

Minimum 3-4 years preparing management accounts as well as everyday invoice and cash processing.

Contract
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Accountant Jobs
£14 to £14 Per hour
Apply Now
618373