Package Engineering Specialist

Company NES Global Talent

Location Qatar,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Salary $12 to $12 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 637502

A Fantastic Tax Direct Hire Job Opportunity has just been made available for an experiencedby a leading oil and gas company based in Qatar.To qualify, candidate must possess the following qualification/experience/skills:• Bachelor degree in Engineering (preferably Mechanical Engineering)• 15+ years of experience in discipline with at least five years recent demonstrated experience in major capital projects working on packaged equipment• Experience with EPC contractors, sub-contractors and vendors involved in the oil and gas industry• Demonstrated ability and sensitivity to work with people from variety of cultural backgroundsInterested? Apply now and take advantage of this job opportunity!Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.