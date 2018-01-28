OT-ICS Security

Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

ICS/OT Security - Qatar - 6-12 months Contract

You will have at minimum 5 years of experience in Information security and OT/ICS cyber security preferably within the Oil and Gas, Power and Utilities Sectors and capable of demonstrating knowledge in some of the below areas:

Technical skills requirements

* Solid Knowledge of the OT and ICS security domains* Experience in ICS/OT products and technologies, hardware and software* Strong understanding of the complex and sensitive nature of ICS/SCADA environments* Capable of Evaluating the cyber risks to SCADA, DCS, Smart Grids, DMS, and ECS systems architectures* Solid knowledge of Industrial networking protocols security such as DNP3, Modbus, Profinet, ZigBee, IEC 104..etc.* Cyber OT endpoint OS and Server OS knowledge* Knowledge of OT Capable SIEM, security events logging and monitoring technologies and platforms such as Nextnine, Industrial defender, Splunk, Arcsight, QRadar or others* Certified as GICSP "Global Industrial Control Systems Professional" is highly recommended.

Additional requirements* Bachelor degree in relevant field.* Demonstrated track record with a blue chip consulting organization and/or a blue chip organization is appreciated* Relevant professional qualifications such as CISSP, ISA99 certifications, ISO 27001, CCSA, CCSE, CRISC, CCSP, EC-Council Ethical Hacker.

