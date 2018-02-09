Operator/Mechanical Competency Assessor

Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting two competency assessors, one operator and the second mechanical, for a 1 year contract position with an oil & gas company to be based in Houston, TX.

Specifics:

Location: Houston, TX based, Offshore in the Gulf Of Mexico

Duration: 1 year

Pay: To be discussed on call

Schedule: 7/7 or 14/14 rotation

Knowledge Required:

Working knowledge of SEMS Competence Assurance and Training Requirements

Working knowledge of asset specific drilling, completions, and production requirements (BOD)

Working knowledge of regulating entities (OSHA, state regulators etc.)

Working knowledge of surface asset equipment (rotating and static)

Required skills:

-15+ years offshore facility production and maintenance experience for topsides and subsea facilities

-5+ years supervisory experience

-HUET/Safeguard up to date

-Assessor certifications and content management systems knowledge preferred

