Company Fircroft

Location Goldsmith, Indiana

About the Role:

The Role:

- Responsible for well operations, gas lifted wells, ESP's, three phase separation, gas compression, control board operation, pipeline operation, minor maintenance of valve, pumps and rotating equipment and assisting the other operators and craft personnel in their duties.

- Prepares for and performs maintenance, taking readings, doing rounds, issuing work permits, following procedures, initiating work requests, writing procedures, and interfacing with support groups.

- Proactively monitors well and equipment performance, take appropriate action to maximize production.

- Works with support groups to optimize chemical pump rates based on production data (corrosion, paraffin, soap injection, etc.). Interfaces with Engineering for data gathering requests.

- Track test compression data.

- Conducts fluid levels with echo meter.

- Provides technical and/or administrative support.

- Demonstrates the ability to learn terminology, applications and standard procedures for performing the job function.

- Performs routine, basic office/field tasks using established procedures.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Requirements

High School/Diploma

Typically requires up to 3 years of experience. Entry level.

Knowledge of oilfield operations

Knowledge in well optimization practices



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Operations Jobs

Sub_Category Landman Jobs

