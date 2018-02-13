Company Progressive GE

Location Town and Country

About the Role:

A fast growing Telecommunications company in Town and Country, MO is looking for an Operations Technician to join their expanding team.

Are you an experienced Operations Technician looking for the next challenge? Then this could be what you have been looking for.

What will you be doing?

Deliver superior customer service through professional, comprehensive, and timely communication for all Incidents and Requests for Change * Provide timely response, escalation, and resolution to promote the rapid restoration of services for all incidents * Provide methodical and successful execution of customer change requests * Maintain network stability through advanced troubleshooting, timely resolution of customer incidents, and proactive maintenance * Ensure all internal systems and customer environments are operational through the use of Network/System Monitoring * Execute pre-approve change activities in a multi-tenant environment Essential Duties: * Identify resolve and escalate issues according to procedural documentation and training * Incident management of low latency multicast and unicast connectivity over the CenturyLink COIN network * Provide and obtain timely updates to/from relevant parties (internal and external) * Manage incidents to resolution in a timely manner * Monitor customer and infrastructure environments to quickly identify and resolve incidents * Management of telecommunications vendors

What skills/experience should you have?

* Previous enterprise, IT or service provider experience * Ability to quickly adapt to advancing technologies and procedural changes * Proven incident and problem solving (troubleshooting) skills with an emphasis on a timely resolution * Ability to coordinate and communicate effectively with other technologists and business partners to maintain high service levels in a demanding environment * Ability to work well in team environment* Network and Systems technologies -Network LAN and WAN Protocols (RIP, OSPF, BGP, IS-IS, EIGRP, MPLS, PIM, IGMP) -Telecommunications Technologies (T1, DS3, IMA, MetroE, BERT, loop testing) -Corvil Network Latency Systems -HP Openview (NavisCore) Network Management Systems -IBM NetCool System Monitoring Suite* Network and Systems hardware platforms -Cisco routers and switches -Juniper routers and switches -Corvil Sequence Gap Analyzers

Who will you be working for?

You will be working within a Telecommunications company out of Town and Country, Missouri

With such diverse environment, you will be supported whilst working for an equal opportunity employer. You are sure to be working for a company who will recognise and reward you for your talent and commitment.

If you have ability and desire to work among a community of professionals who will both challenge and develop your skill set, then we want to hear from you.

