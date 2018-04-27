Operations Supervisor (Pipelines & Compressor Stations)

Company Orion Group

Location Keene, North Dakota

About the Role:

An independent E&P company looking for an Operation Supervisor for it North Dakota pipeline projects. This is an office based role and the ideal candidate will have experience and extensive knowledge in:

* Gas gathering

* Low pressure and high-pressure pipeline maintenance

* Leak repairs

* Compressor station operations (both gas and electric driven units

The succesfull candidate will be a safety focused team player/leader with 10 years prior industry experience. This is a contract position through the Orion Group with an hourly rate, benefits and flexible payroll.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

