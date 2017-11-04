Company Fircroft

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

The Role:

PURPOSE

This job description details the requirements for the role of Operations SHE Engineer. The role's primary purpose is to ensure the business has a best practice in process safety, business responsive safety strategy & culture, with all employees aware of their SHE responsibilities & actively working to ensure that safety is the number one business priority.

PRIMARY ROLE OBJECTIVES

Under the direction of the Director of SHE, Technical & Risk Management, the Operations SHE Engineer will support in implementing and achieving overall SHE philosophy, strategy and actions.

To act as a key member & contributor to the SHE team through encouragement and promotion of strategies and standards; and to provide supportive and constructive challenge as required. The bias will be to ensure continuous improvement in process safety performance across the sites.



MAJOR DUTIES

* To work effectively and positively with all employees, customers, contractors and visitors to promote a positive safety culture, ensuring that all are aware of their personal HSE responsibilities to themselves, their colleagues and the business.

* To support SHE goals, policies and procedures, particularly related to process safety. Monitor and evaluate effectiveness and as required directly coach teams on process safety improvement.

* To be recognised as the focal point within the business on SHE expertise including process safety and COMAH legislative standards and requirements.

* To champion continuous SHE improvements with a bias to process safety, by undertaking agreed audits, surveys and other monitoring processes to the required standards and timeframes of safety initiatives and programmes, accidents, incidents and reports. To monitor the effectiveness of these standards and reviewing and putting in place any action points and/or improvements.

* To devise, implement and present required SHE training, off site days and learning events for all employees and as required including contractors.

* To provide appropriate SHE guidance and support for all major incidents within the business. To take overall responsibility and provide leadership with regards to internal and external investigations, processes, procedural actions and communications.

* To support the Process Safety Leadership Group to coach site leadership teams in improving process safety at sites.



The Company:

Our client provides premier quality Operations, Management and Maintenance solutions. Developed in the 1990s, our client is a world class OM&M service provider. Offering exciting and challenging positions with a strong focus on teamwork. Our client believes that people are a key asset to the business and provide excellent training and support to workers.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Engineering Degree or HND with experience.



Experience in process related industry (Chemicals, Refining or E&P).

Experience in working with company safety management systems.

Delivered coaching or training to internal or external personnel.

Demonstrate knowledge & participation in Risk Assessment techniques (HAZOP, PHA, LOPA &

Task-Based)

COMAH regulations, major accident hazards & process safety "barriers".

Deep knowledge of operational safe working procedures and associated safety management systems

Assurance & verification processes.

Proficient in MS Excel, Word & Powerpoint



About Fircroft:

