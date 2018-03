Company Progressive GE

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

- Managerial experience

- P&L financial management experience

- Technical background in Inspection and NDT

- Knowledge of KSA market including customer relationships with Aramco and other large customer authorities in KSA.

- Bachelors degree education

- Oil/Gas industry experience

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Permanent

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Operations Management Jobs

Salary AED300000 to AED330000 Per year

Apply Apply Now