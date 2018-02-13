Operations Engineer - Chemical Plant - Perth

Progressive GE
Perth
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 - 2:12am

About the Role:

The Client

A leading producer of speciality chemicals who are looking for an Operations Engineer to join their team, in this position you will be responsible for the execution and construction of a production facility for Lithium Hydroxide in Western Australia.

Requirements



* BS Degree in Chemical Engineering
* 5+ years experience in chemical operations as a process Engineer or Process Technology Engineer
* Experience in Statistical process control preferred
* Process controls experience preferred
* Start up/Commissioning experience

Recruiting for this position will commence shortly, with interviews to be conducted ASAP. This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a long-term contract role with a global name in engineering

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Chemical / Process Engineering Jobs
