Operations Engineer - Chemical Plant - Perth

About the Role:

The Client

A leading producer of speciality chemicals who are looking for an Operations Engineer to join their team, in this position you will be responsible for the execution and construction of a production facility for Lithium Hydroxide in Western Australia.

Requirements

* BS Degree in Chemical Engineering* 5+ years experience in chemical operations as a process Engineer or Process Technology Engineer* Experience in Statistical process control preferred* Process controls experience preferred* Start up/Commissioning experience

Recruiting for this position will commence shortly, with interviews to be conducted ASAP. This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a long-term contract role with a global name in engineering

