Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Operations Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Deploy/Implement PMF and Control of Work

Support the Asset teams in the understanding of the PMF and Control of Work and their key accountabilities

Coach Asset teams in the execution of the elements of the PMF, in particular Production and Loss Management

Coach Asset teams in the execution of the elements of Control of Work, in particular Safe Systems of Work

Review the progression of Asset Team in execution of the PMF and Control of Work through a structured review process

Competencies

Good communications skills at all levels within the organization

Extensive understanding of Production Management and Integrated activity Planning

Good understanding of managing a change process

Good coaching skills

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 919520

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Operations Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now