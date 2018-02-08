Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position - Operations Consultant, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Act as an internal Operations Consultant to the Asset Field Operations Manager and senior management team to help facilitate the definition and delivery of Organisational Development (OD) projects / initiatives.

Take the lead on specific Operational aspects associated with OD projects / initiatives.

Support organisational assessments and the design of new organisational structures and jobs.

Support project management for OD projects / initiatives as required, facilitating team efforts and helping to define project goals, timelines, resource requirements and planning to cope with conflict or stressor points in the plans.

Assess risks associated with various OD projects / initiatives and suggest and implement actions to manage any negative impacts.

Ensure that OD projects are safely delivered in accordance with the approved scope of work, and highlight any safety concerns to relevant parties in a timely manner.

Ensure scopes of work are clearly defined and delivered in line with company policies and procedures, and within the approved budget and schedule.

Become familiar with and assist in applying the company's LEAN philosophies to OD projects / initiatives.

Support the tracking and reporting of progress on Asset OD projects / initiatives as required.

Raise necessary contractual documentation including drafting of scopes of work, and Service Orders as necessary for bringing in external consultants or vendors, co-coordinating the necessary approvals.

Support the work of external consultants or vendors brought in to support specific projects / initiatives by providing them with information about the organisation, helping with implementation of their projects, and ensuring that follow-up assessments of effectiveness are conducted

Experience

Experienced oil and gas or onshore terminal / refinery professional with extensive experience, significant amount of which should be UK based

Broad experience of operations management is essential, with deep understanding of production and maintenance operations - e.g. operations manager, maintenance manager, OIM

High level of communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to work at all levels of the organisation

Strong influencing and communication skills and ability to build and maintain strong working relationships, both internally and externally

Commercial focus with sound business acumen, and awareness of the Asset Business strategy

Ability to manage multiple projects and deal with a large number of activities within short time scales

Good knowledge of human resource management and contract management is essential

Experience of organisational change programs is highly desirable

Contract position

