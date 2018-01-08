Operations Advisor I

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

- Operations Advisor has responsibilities for clusters, zone, or at global company level. Expert resource for specific management systems, global processes and procedures, technical matters, and coordination of improvement plans.

- Demonstrates expert operations and/or maintenance skills; ability to influence without authority and interact at all levels within an organization.

- Demonstrates strong communication and interpersonal skills to work with diverse groups; able to network effectively across organizations.

- Operations Advisor will cover some but not all of the responsibilities listed below.



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

- Coordinates development of operations and maintenance design philosophies including project specific specifications.

- Demonstrates a broad understanding of the impact of changes across functional boundaries.

- Provides technical expertise and facilitates consistent coordination of Operations Integrity Management System (OIMS), Global Product Quality Management System (GPQMS)/Global Product Integrity Management System (GPIMS), Hydrocarbon Controls Practices (HCP) matters, Unit Internal Assessment (UIA), and audit preparation.

- Provides technical expertise and facilitates consistent coordination of risk assessments, incident investigation.

- Provides functional guidance with respect to technical matters and structural improvements/initiatives in operations and/or manufacturing and may include coordination of improvement plans.

- Helps coordinate cost management and productivity improvement plans.

- Provides technical support and input to training development and delivery.

- Leads or participates in cross functional initiatives.

- Supports Operations Management as requested.

- Develops, maintains and shares best practices.

- Guides resources that are made available to execute key initiatives.

- Networks and develops effective relationships with crossfunctional representatives and teams, industry associations suppliers and resellers/dealers/third parties as appropriate.

- Develops project plans while identifying application opportunities for lessons learned & best practices sharing.

- May provide technical expertise and facilitates consistent coordination of conceptual and pre-Front End Engineering Design (FEED) studies.

- May assist with Company Plan preparation and stewardship.



SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

- Behavioral Skills: adaptability, analytical capability, collaboration, effective communication, mentorship, innovative, applied learning, shows initiative.

- Functional Skills: Safety, Security, Health, and Environment (SSHE) management - operations and maintenance, managing critical operations and workforce, plant operating technology, maintenance management.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Demonstrate strong leadership skills (either formal or informal) and ability to create ownership and commitment to the organization's purpose

- Familiarity with SAP and warehouse management systems

- Ability to drive functional excellence through a willingness to aggressively pursue new and creative approaches to resolve problems; strong willingness to share own expertise and tricks of the trade

- Demonstrate sound business judgment, decision making skills, and customer focus

- Demonstrate ability to influence and promote change to achieve desired results

- Ability to handle a high volume of work in a fast paced environment GPQMS and OIMS Trained



