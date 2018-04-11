Operations Administrator

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

The Administration Coordinator plays a vital role in the smooth running of the Field Service Department.The Administration Coordinator provides high level Administration support within various Field Service functions such as but not limited to internal processes, documentation, PPE, Invoicing and Training, photo copying and filing.* Liaising with Technicians for the collation and monitoring off all offshore certificates* Accurately tracking 'due' dates for renewal of training certificates and coordinating the booking dates for same (survival's/medicals/MIST/Escape)* Reviewing Technicians expenses for final approval by manager* Ordering and tracking of PPE* Assisting with invoicing* Assisting training department with collation and logging of individual competencies for addition to database* General filing of information to individual technician's files and folders * Prior administration experience and have a sound understanding of how a busy service department operates.* Excellent computer skills.* Must be able to demonstrate the ability to work on their own initiative with minimum supervision.* Be able to communicate effectively at all levels. * Excellent organisational skills.